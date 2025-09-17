Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Sept 17, 2025

- Sep 17, 2025 11:21 IST
Magnite files antitrust lawsuit against Google in US court
Magnite alleges Google restricted competition by tying its ad server to AdX, forcing advertisers into its adtech stack and reducing publisher revenues. Read more...
- Sep 17, 2025 11:00 IST
From burgers to bhel to water: Has protein marketing gone too far in our diets?
Protein has become marketing’s new buzzword. But experts warn: overuse risks consumer fatigue, commoditisation, and eventual backlash. Read more...
- Sep 17, 2025 10:47 IST
The new mentorship that Gen Z gets: Micro-feedback, memes, and mental Health
Alekhya Chakrabarty, SVP Marketing at Info Edge, writes that mentorship in 2025 is no longer a one-off event but a micro-dose practice—short, frequent nudges embedded in the workday, occasionally delivered through something as simple as a meme. Read more...
- Sep 17, 2025 10:44 IST
BMW quietly updates its logo for the Neue Klasse era
The revised badge debuts on the 2026 iX3, bringing the company’s earlier digital-first design into physical form across both electric and combustion models. Read more...
- Sep 17, 2025 10:41 IST
ABFRL launches OWND! for Gen Z consumers
The launch brings a new identity, refreshed store layouts and trend-led products, with a concept rooted in youth culture to connect with Gen Z fashion shoppers. Read more...
- Sep 17, 2025 10:39 IST
LinkedIn names McCann global creative agency of record
The move comes as LinkedIn reshapes its marketing partnerships under chief marketing and strategy officer Jessica Jensen, following recent media and creative shifts. Read more...
- Sep 17, 2025 09:30 IST
Karnataka signals crackdown on YouTube journalism with proposed licensing regime
State govt cites rising cases of fake news and coercive practices by unregulated YouTube channels. Read more...
- Sep 17, 2025 09:13 IST
CCI clears JSW Paints’ Rs 12,915-crore acquisition of majority stake in Akzo Nobel India
If completed, the transaction would make JSW Paints the country’s fourth-largest player in the paint industry. Read more...
- Sep 17, 2025 09:11 IST
Meta questions CCI’s 5-year data-sharing ban before NCLAT, terms it arbitrary
Both Meta and WhatsApp concluded their arguments before the NCLAT. The CCI is scheduled to begin its arguments before the tribunal on September 18 and 19. Read more...
- Sep 17, 2025 09:08 IST
YouTube adds Practice Mode and new ad formats to boost live stream earnings
YouTube introduces cross-format streaming, reaction sessions, and AI recaps to make live content more accessible and long-lasting. Read more...
- Sep 17, 2025 08:58 IST
Google integrates Veo 3 AI video generator into YouTube Shorts
The integration, which began beta testing earlier this year, allows creators worldwide to generate 8-second video clips from simple text prompts, complete with native audio. Read more...
|
Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Sept 17, 2025
Follow BestMediaInfo, stay ahead with the latest developments, including top people movements, in the domain of advertising and marketing across all business categories
New Update