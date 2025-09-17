Shubman Gill joins Allana Consumer Products’ Bowlers as brand ambassador

New Delhi: Allana Pet Solutions, the pet food division of Allana Consumer Products, has appointed Indian cricketer Shubman Gill as brand ambassador for Bowlers, its dog nutrition brand. The association links a professional athlete with a label positioned around science-based pet nutrition.

The move comes at a time when demand for pet care products is growing across India. As one of the younger figures in Indian cricket, Gill is recognised for qualities of performance, discipline and excellence, which the company said reflect Bowlers’ positioning on balanced nutrition for dogs.

Nitin Kulkarni, Business Head, Allana Pet Solutions, ACPL, said, "Our partnership with Shubman Gill represents a strategic milestone in Bowlers’ journey to disrupt India’s rapidly growing pet food market.

With pet ownership increasing across the country, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, there is a significant opportunity to drive adoption of premium, science-backed dog nutrition. Shubman’s influence among the youth and aspirational pet parents aligns seamlessly with our goal of making world-class nutrition accessible and establishing Bowlers as a trusted brand.”

He added, “Beyond enhancing brand visibility, this collaboration will enable us to educate pet owners on the importance of complete and balanced nutrition, strengthen engagement through targeted campaigns and activations, and reinforce our long-term growth strategy in both urban and emerging markets.”