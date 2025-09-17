Innocean India appoints Jijo Thomas as Vice President, Media

New Delhi: Innocean India has appointed Jijo Thomas as Vice President, Media. In the new role, he will oversee integrated media strategy, AI-led delivery and measurement, and the expansion of hyperlocal marketing for Kia India.

Thomas previously worked at Swiggy, where he was responsible for brand media strategy, planning, and investments. His remit at Innocean will also cover communications planning, consumer and media insights, and contributions to wider brand strategy, alongside driving growth across key markets.

Commenting on the appointment, Jae Ho Yoo, CEO, Innocean India, said, “Jijo brings a unique combination of performance-driven thinking and strategic brand orientation. His experience across consumer tech and digital ecosystems will be invaluable as we strengthen media’s role across the entire marketing funnel, from insights to impact.”

Santosh Kumar, COO, Innocean India, added, “Jijo’s proven experience across high-velocity consumer categories, and his ability to align media with evolving consumer journeys and brand needs, makes him a strong fit for this role. We look forward to leveraging that expertise as we scale our integrated planning approach in the automotive space.”

Sharing his perspective on the move, Thomas said: “Having navigated the data-rich precision of consumer tech, the move to auto has been humbling. Unlike app ecosystems where journeys flow linearly, auto demands layered influence, it’s more process than funnel. That challenge is what excites me most.”