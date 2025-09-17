Tata Play and Culver Max agree on auditor, signing NDA; next hearing on Dec 17

New Delhi: The ongoing dispute between Tata Play and Culver Max Entertainment over the audit of subscriber and revenue data took a decisive turn as the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) recorded a settlement between the two parties.

As per sources close to the matter, both parties have agreed on the terms, and MGB & Co. has been announced as the designated auditor. In addition, the Non-disclosure Agreement (NDA) will also be signed by Culver Max. The tribunal has granted 10 days to confirm the date for commencement of the audit, marking a key development in the long-running dispute.

The long-standing deadlock was primarily over procedural issues surrounding the Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) and the choice of auditor. While Culver Max had earlier proposed MGB & Co., Tata Play opposed it, raising concerns about the firm’s certification and sectoral expertise. Tata Play had even suggested BECIL, a government-owned and TRAI-certified body, as an alternative.

As part of the settlement, Culver Max will sign the Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) on agreed terms, with confidentiality clauses aligned to regulatory norms and the expression of interest governing empanelled auditors. This addresses Tata Play’s earlier concerns about maintaining strict confidentiality during the audit process.

As part of the agreement, the appointed auditor will submit its report within seven days of completing the review. The audit will cover data sharing, reporting and payment practices under the interconnection agreement, which Culver Max had earlier flagged as an area of concern.

The matter will next be listed before TDSAT on December 17, by which time the audit process is expected to be underway.

According to sources involved in the hearing, the proceedings were largely amicable, with no serious objections raised by Tata Play once the NDA and confidentiality safeguards were addressed. “The petition was only seeking an audit. Now that the auditor is appointed and terms are settled, the trajectory is clear. The audit will be conducted, and its outcome will decide the next steps,” sources told BestMediaInfo.com.