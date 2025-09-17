Google integrates Veo 3 AI video generator into YouTube Shorts

New Delhi: Google has fully rolled out its advanced AI video generator, Veo 3, directly into YouTube Shorts.

The integration, which began beta testing earlier this year, allows creators worldwide to generate 8-second video clips from simple text prompts, complete with native audio, all within the familiar YouTube mobile app.

The feature, powered by Google's Veo 3 model, transforms imaginative ideas into polished visuals effortlessly. Users can describe scenes, like "a cat surfing on a cosmic wave" or "a bustling futuristic city at dusk", and select from styles such as cinematic or animated.

The AI then produces standalone clips or green screen backgrounds that can be layered into Shorts, enabling remixing and personalisation.

This builds on earlier tools like Dream Screen but elevates them with Veo 3's enhanced realism, speed, and sound integration.

To access it, creators open the YouTube app, tap "Create," and select "Create" from the media picker, entering a prompt in English. Generated content is automatically watermarked with SynthID, a digital embed detectable in each frame, and labeled as AI-made to promote transparency.

The rollout follows Google's initial unveiling of Veo in May 2024, with Veo 2 making its Shorts debut in February 2025.

YouTube has stressed responsible use, urging creators to review AI outputs before publishing and adhering to community guidelines.

The company is also expanding Veo 3 access via Google AI Pro and Ultra plans in the Gemini app, where users can upload photos for even more customized generations.

As Shorts continues to dominate YouTube's 70 billion daily views, this Veo 3 infusion could accelerate viral trends but risks oversaturating feeds with uncanny AI artifacts.