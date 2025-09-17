Karnataka signals crackdown on YouTube journalism with proposed licensing regime

New Delhi: To tackle the rising tide of digital blackmail, misinformation, and unethical journalism on social media, the Karnataka government has announced it will explore mandatory licensing norms for private YouTube channels and other digital broadcast outlets.

The proposal emerged from a memorandum submitted by the newly formed Electronic Media Journalists Association (EMJA), which urged the government to impose licensing requirements on YouTube channels engaging in "unethical practices" that tarnish the reputation of legitimate journalism. "The Karnataka Government will consider the demand for a licensing mechanism for digital news broadcasters, including YouTube channels," Siddaramaiah said during a press interaction, emphasising that while freedom of expression is paramount, channels spreading unverified reports, blackmail material, or sensationalist falsehoods must be reined in.

Siddaramaiah provided further clarity on social media, stating that the initiative aims to ensure "only authentic information reaches the public in the future." He highlighted recent controversies, such as unsubstantiated claims of "secret burials" in the Dharmasthala region, which exploded on YouTube and other platforms, fueling public unrest and eroding trust in the media. "We respect press freedom, but abusive content harming society cannot go unchecked," the Chief Minister added, underscoring the government's intent to regulate without stifling creativity.

The EMJA's push reflects frustration among traditional journalists, who argue that unregulated YouTube channels often masquerade as news outlets, peddling clickbait and unverified stories for views and revenue. "These platforms have democratised information, but without oversight, they've become breeding grounds for blackmail and division," said an EMJA spokesperson, pointing to the need for a framework similar to broadcast licensing for TV and radio.

If implemented, the licensing regime could require channels to register with state authorities, adhere to content verification standards, and face penalties for violations, potentially including fines or shutdowns.

This aligns with existing Indian laws like the Information Technology Rules, 2021, which mandate grievance officers for social media intermediaries, but extend scrutiny to individual creators. However, details remain sketchy; the government has promised consultations with stakeholders before finalising norms.

For now, Siddaramaiah's office has scheduled roundtables with creators and journalists next month to hash out the framework.