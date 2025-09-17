BMW quietly updates its logo for the Neue Klasse era

New Delhi: BMW has introduced a revised version of its emblem for production vehicles, marking a shift that brings its earlier digital-first logo into physical form.
The updated badge debuted on the 2026 iX3 at the Munich Motor Show and will be rolled out across new and refreshed models, both electric and combustion, to create a unified visual identity.
The company first revealed a flat, transparent-ring version of its roundel for marketing and digital use at the start of the decade, replacing the chrome and dimensional effects that had featured on its cars for decades. At the time, BMW stated the design was intended for screens and printed material rather than vehicle bodywork.
The new badge retains the blue-and-white propeller motif but introduces several refinements. The chrome inner ring and thin silver crossbars separating the quadrants have been removed, leaving only a smoked chrome outer ring. The black surround has a satin finish, while the “BMW” lettering appears slimmer and more precisely cut.
According to BMWBlog, Oliver Heilmer, head of BMW Design for the Neue Klasse, said, “We wanted to keep the heritage, but bring more precision to the logo. The chrome is still present, the letters have been refined with a shiny pattern often found in watches, and the white surfaces now sit closer to the outer ring. It's flat, but when you touch it you can still feel the ridges.”
The update also removes the blue outer rim previously used to distinguish electric vehicles, signalling that BMW will no longer separate EVs from its wider model range through design.
Other luxury carmakers have introduced emblem updates this year. Bentley unveiled its fifth logo redesign in more than a century, modifying the “flying B” and simplifying wing details for easier digital reproduction. Range Rover announced its first wordmark overhaul since 1970, replacing the oval badge with a new typeface aligned to modern design language.