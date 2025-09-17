TBWA India appoints Rohit Mukherjee as Executive Creative Director

New Delhi: TBWA India has appointed Rohit Mukherjee as Executive Creative Director at its Gurgaon office, the agency announced on September 17, 2025. In the role, Rohit is expected to reinforce the agency’s Disruption philosophy and drive creative output across client campaigns.

Mukherjee brings nearly two decades of experience in advertising, having previously worked at Dentsu Creative Isobar for over five years, where he rose to the position of Group Executive Creative Director. He has led integrated and digital-first campaigns for a range of Indian brands.

His career began with an internship at Rediffusion DY&R, followed by roles at Publicis, McCann, DDB Mudra, and Bates. He has worked with brands including Airtel, Nestlé, Colgate-Palmolive, Dabur, Diageo, and Kia Motors. One of his notable campaigns is Colgate’s “Kya Aapke Toothpaste Mein Namak Hai?”.

Russell Barrett, Chief Creative Experience Officer at TBWA India, said: “I’m genuinely excited to have Rohit on board and taking charge of the Gurgaon creative product. Rohit is an extremely accomplished creative individual with a great pedigree of ideas and executions across media and categories. Disruption is at the core of the TBWA brand and Rohit is just the right kind of Pirate to lead and inspire the office forward. I look forward to working with Rohit and building an amazing body of work for our clients and brands in Gurgaon.”

Rohit Mukherjee commented on his new role: “In order to create in any field, you need to disrupt. The very fact that for TBWA, Disruption is its raison d’être, is provocation enough for any creative. Add to that, the experiences of people like Russell and Govind! Just to have them as sounding boards for any idea means you’re in good hands. The clients are hungry, the colleagues are restless, and the vibe is warm. I will be the ‘agent provocateur’ with digital first thinking and agile execution.”

Mukherjee’s work has been recognised at numerous national and international advertising awards, including shortlists at Cannes Lions and metals at Spikes, Kyoorius, ABBYs, EFFIES, New York Festival, Adfest, and Clio Awards. Outside of work, he enjoys collecting stories through photography, trivia, and conversations with strangers, finding inspiration in everyday life.