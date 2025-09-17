LinkedIn names McCann global creative agency of record

New Delhi: LinkedIn has selected McCann as its global creative agency of record following a closed review of the social platform’s creative account, Adweek reported.

A LinkedIn spokesperson told Adweek that the company is exploring new agency collaborations to reach members and customers in more creative and imaginative ways.

Amber Guild, chief executive of McCann New York, said the agency is proud of the appointment, describing LinkedIn as a category-defining brand at a moment of growth across business and consumer audiences.

According to Adweek, estimates from COMvergence place LinkedIn’s annual global media spend at $250 million, with $110 million in the United States.

The appointment follows changes in LinkedIn’s marketing partnerships since Jessica Jensen took charge as chief marketing and strategy officer earlier this year. In April, LinkedIn shifted its media business from Dentsu to Publicis Media. In March, it hired R/GA as global creative strategic agency for LinkedIn Ads after a pitch process.

The move also comes amid changes at McCann Worldgroup, which reorganised into four brands earlier this year, McCann, production company Craft, brand consultancy Futurebrand and precision marketing agency MRM, as parent company Interpublic Group prepares for acquisition by Omnicom Group. The transaction is expected to close later in 2025.

IPG reported a 6.6% drop in net revenue for the second quarter of 2025, Adweek added.