ABFRL launches OWND! for Gen Z consumers

New Delhi: Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL) has introduced OWND!, a new fashion brand positioned for Gen Z and younger trend-focused shoppers in India.

The brand launch includes a new identity, updated shop layouts and trend-led products, with the company stating that the concept is inspired by youth culture and designed to connect with fashion-conscious and value-driven consumers.

Speaking about the launch, Sangeeta Tanwani, chief executive officer of Pantaloons and OWND!, said, “The momentum with which the young consumer is reshaping the fashion landscape and its influential role in defining cultural trends is undeniable. Inspired by sharp insights into this segment, our strategy is a bold move, designed to forge a deep connection and a true sense of brand love. This new chapter, anchored in a vibrant brand name, a distinct identity, and a robust business model, will be a strong catalyst for our next wave of exponential growth.”

ABFRL said OWND! will be part of its value fashion portfolio. The company intends to rebrand existing StyleUp stores under the new name and expand the network to 100 outlets by the end of the financial year.