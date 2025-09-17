Siju Prabhakaran named Chief Business Officer at ZEE5

New Delhi: Zee Entertainment Enterprises has appointed of Siju Prabhakaran as the Chief Business Officer of its digital entertainment platform, Zee5.

In this role, Prabhakaran will report into Amit Goenka, President – Digital Business & Platforms, International Linear Business, Enterprise Technology and Broadcast Operations & Engineering.

In his nearly two-decade journey with ‘Z’, Prabhakaran has spearheaded the South cluster of linear TV channels as a consistent growth driver for the broadcast segment.

He has also been instrumental in driving localised content strategies in the West and South cluster across the linear and digital businesses, including key markets such as Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Marathi.