R K SWAMY, Associated Advertising and Ramesh Narayan win AFAA ChangeMakers awards



New Delhi: The Asian Federation of Advertising Associations (AFAA) has announced the national winners of its biannual ChangeMakers for Good Awards. The awards will be presented at the IndIAA Awards on October 7, 2025.

AFAA Chairman Srinivasan Swamy said, “These awards are unique in as much as they celebrate the societal good that communication and communicators do. There are only four categories and the entries are judged in two phases, national and pan Asian.”

The national winners include R K SWAMY, which was recognised in both the Advertising and Tech Innovation categories for its work on Himalaya Babycare. Associated Advertising received the award in the Government category for the T-Safe Awareness Campaign for Telangana Police, while Ramesh Narayan was honoured in the Industry Leader category.

The national entries were assessed by a panel including Shreyams Kumar, President of the Indian Newspapers Society; Rana Baruah, President of The Advertising Club; Abhishek Karnani, President of IAA India Chapter; and Ajay Kakkar of Adani Group.

National winning entries from different countries will now be evaluated by a Pan Asian jury. The final award winners will be felicitated at AdAsia 2025 in Beijing on October 25, 2025.