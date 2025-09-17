Nestlé Chairman Paul Bulcke steps down, Pablo Isla takes over

New Delhi: Nestlé’s Board of Directors has confirmed that Pablo Isla will assume the role of Chairman on October 1, 2025, following Paul Bulcke’s decision to step down from the Board earlier than scheduled.

Paul Bulcke, Chairman of Nestlé, said, "I have full trust in Nestlé's new leadership and firmly believe this great company is well positioned for the future. This is the right moment for me to step aside and accelerate the planned transition, allowing Pablo and Philipp to advance Nestlé's strategy and guide the company with a fresh perspective. I wish the entire Nestlé family every success in the future."

In addition to Isla’s appointment, the Board announced further changes effective October 1. Dick Boer has been appointed Lead Independent Director and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, while Marie-Gabrielle Ineichen-Fleisch has been named Vice Chair of the Board.

Pablo Isla, currently Vice Chairman and Chairman Elect, stated, "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to express our heartfelt gratitude to Paul for his leadership and unwavering dedication to Nestlé. Paul's wisdom and commitment have shaped the company and laid the groundwork for our next chapter. In recognition of his longstanding and dedicated service, we have named Paul as Honorary Chairman."