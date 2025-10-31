Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Oct 31, 2025

- Oct 31, 2025 10:20 IST
TRAI’s verified caller ID framework set to challenge Truecaller-like crowdsourced identity models
Once live, CNAP will display verified caller names on phones, potentially rendering apps like Truecaller, India’s de facto caller ID platform, less relevant. Read more...
- Oct 31, 2025 10:06 IST
Netflix exploring Warner Bros Discovery studio and HBO assets for potential deal
The possible acquisition could give Netflix control over major franchises like Harry Potter and DC Comics, along with HBO’s streaming business and top-performing series. Read more...
- Oct 31, 2025 09:58 IST
The WPP turnaround blueprint under the new CEO Cindy Rose
Cindy Rose outlines a four-part plan to simplify WPP’s offer around data and AI, sharpen execution, expand into enterprise tech and reinforce the balance sheet, with media turnaround and India growth in focus. Read more...
- Oct 31, 2025 09:53 IST
Reliance Intelligence and Google partner to provide free Gemini AI Pro access to Jio 5G users
Jio subscribers aged 18–25 will receive 18 months of access worth Rs 35,100 to Google’s Gemini models and AI creation tools, as Reliance deepens its collaboration with Google Cloud. Read more...
- Oct 31, 2025 09:49 IST
What happens to brand building when television is no longer the hero?
As marketers reduce their traditional media spends and audiences scatter across digital platforms, OTT screens, and private online communities, a new question looms large: can brand building truly happen without TV?. Read more...
- Oct 31, 2025 09:03 IST
Canva launches Creative Operating System with design AI, Video 2.0 and all-new Affinity
Rebuilt Visual Suite adds Ask @Canva assistant, Email Design, Forms, Canva Code with Sheets, plus Canva Grow and a refreshed Brand System. Read more...
