TRAI’s verified caller ID framework set to challenge Truecaller-like crowdsourced identity models

New Delhi: India’s telecom regulator is set to reclaim the caller identity space. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) long-awaited Caller Name Presentation (CNAP) system, backed by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), is poised to roll out across the nation.

Once live, CNAP will display verified caller names on phones, potentially rendering apps like Truecaller, India’s de facto caller ID platform, less relevant.

For over a decade, apps like Truecaller have provided a layer of identity on top of India’s telecom networks, claiming hundreds of millions of active users. Their model relies on crowdsourced address book data, user input, and frequency analysis to tag numbers and identify potential spam.

What does CNAP change in the game?

TRAI's CNAP framework introduces an official, operator-driven identity layer tied to subscriber records maintained by licensed telecom operators, data that is verified at registration and controlled by the network itself.

TRAI’s recommendations, finalised in February 2024 and endorsed by DoT in September 2025, are technically precise. Each telecom operator will maintain a database mapping phone numbers to registered subscriber names.

Upon receiving a call, the terminating operator queries this database, or, if the call originates from another network, the originating operator’s database, to display the verified caller name to the recipient. For businesses, CNAP can also eventually carry verified enterprise information, though under strict authentication protocols.

The system separates static data, official subscriber names from registration forms, from dynamic data, which includes changing business identifiers or marketing tags.

Static, verified data ensures that every caller is accurately identified without relying on third-party inputs, creating a standardised and legally accountable source of identity. Dynamic or business-related identifiers will be regulated and provided through authenticated channels, unlike crowdsourced data in current apps.

A phased rollout is planned. TRAI recommends pilot trials in select licensed service areas, starting with 4G and higher technology networks.

Circuit-switched networks will follow later. Handset-level adoption is also part of the plan, ensuring that CNAP displays are compatible across devices sold in India after a defined cut-off period. Users will retain control over their privacy, with the option to disable name display if desired.

Will CNAP affect Truecaller’s ad business?

The commercial implications extend beyond call identification. Truecaller’s business model in India has increasingly relied on advertising and enterprise solutions, including Call Reason Ads and Branded Caller IDs.

These formats depend on verified identities and frequent user engagement to deliver advertiser value. CNAP, by providing operator-backed verification, could serve as a default identity layer across the network, making some advertiser use cases redundant or more efficiently served directly via telecom operators.

Additionally, CNAP could shift user behaviour subtly. With official caller names displayed natively on devices, the incentive to install or actively use third-party caller ID apps may decline.

“CNAP is a fundamental shift. It standardises caller identification across networks and devices. Apps that have relied on crowdsourced databases will now operate in a very different environment,” says an industry expert familiar with telecom operations.

At the same time, CNAP does not replace spam detection or advanced analytics; it provides verified identity at call setup, leaving apps to compete on value-added intelligence such as call categorisation, predictive spam detection, and user behaviour insights.

The rollout also raises interesting regulatory and market dynamics. TRAI emphasises interoperability, privacy safeguards, and strict data ownership rules, ensuring that identity information remains within licensed networks.

Third-party platforms will not have direct access to subscriber-level data for commercial purposes, a structural limitation that could force them to innovate around analytics, safety, or enterprise services rather than relying solely on identity crowdsourcing.

For advertisers and media planners, CNAP presents both opportunities and questions. A network-level, verified identity layer could enable highly trusted engagement with subscribers while introducing standardisation across the market.

Truecaller and other platforms may continue to provide rich data overlays, but the foundation of verified identity is moving to telecom operators, potentially a new battleground for audience attention and monetisation.

“From an advertising perspective, this is significant. If CNAP becomes the default for verified caller names, platforms will need to rethink how they deliver context or marketing messages tied to calls. The value is moving closer to the network. The challenge for apps will be to find complementary value rather than replicating what the network itself provides,” noted a telecom policy analyst.

Ultimately, CNAP positions India at the forefront of verified telecommunication identity. By anchoring caller names in official records and regulated networks, the system could redefine trust, transparency, and the monetisation of voice communication.

For now, apps built on crowdsourced identity will continue to offer complementary services, but the regulator is now providing the baseline.