New Delhi: Preetam Thingalaya has joined Bullet, the micro-drama app, as Vice-President Marketing, as per his LinkedIn post.

Prior to this, he was spearheading the brand and marketing strategy for Eshtory, an original audio storytelling platform, as Head of Marketing.

Before that, he worked with Mirum India: A VML Company, Zee5, Mindshare, HUL and others.

Thingalaya has over 20+ years of experience in building digital ecosystems, leading cross-functional teams, driving media strategy, creator brand collaboration and delivering ROI across entertainment, FMCG, e-commerce, and tech sectors.

Zee Entertainment, in partnership with Bullet, will aim to deliver vertical-format, bite-sized episodes designed for binge-watching, featuring creator-led stories with high emotional appeal.