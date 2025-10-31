New Delhi: Canva has launched its Creative Operating System, a major overhaul that brings design, collaboration, publishing and performance into one workflow.

The release adds a new AI layer built on Canva’s “Design Model”, expands the Visual Suite with a reimagined video editor, and introduces tools to help brands create and track campaigns from one place.

Canva said the platform is used by more than 260 million monthly active users, with annualised revenue of $3.5 billion and a valuation of $42 billion.

At the core of the update is a rebuilt Visual Suite. Video 2.0 offers professional-grade editing with a simplified timeline and AI features for trimming, syncing and effects. Email Design brings drag-and-drop email creation into Canva with export to HTML for use in existing email platforms. Forms let teams collect responses within designs and route them to Canva Sheets. Canva Code now links with Sheets to power interactive, data-driven widgets that update in real time.

The new AI layer is anchored by the Canva Design Model, which the company describes as a system trained to understand layout, hierarchy and other “ingredients of design” to generate editable outputs. AI is embedded across the editor for generating elements, matching styles and maintaining brand consistency. A built-in assistant, “Ask @Canva”, provides in-editor suggestions, copy tweaks and smart edits.

For marketing teams, Canva Grow combines creation, publishing and performance in one dashboard. It supports launching ads across platforms such as Meta, then iterating based on live insights. A refreshed Brand System pulls guidelines, fonts, colours, logos and templates directly into the editor to enforce on-brand output at scale. Canva also introduced “Canva Business”, a new plan between Pro and Enterprise that adds AI credits, analytics, storage and print discounts for individuals and small teams.

Separately, Canva unveiled the all-new Affinity—now a single, consolidated app for professional designers that combines vector, image and layout tools with one file type. Affinity assets can be created by pros and then moved into Canva for collaboration and publishing. The company said Affinity is now free, removing a cost barrier for professional workflows.

“We’re moving from the Information Era to the Imagination Era,” said Melanie Perkins, Co-founder and CEO. She added that the new system aims to keep human creativity at the centre while using AI to speed up production across video, email and brand growth tools.

The rollout starts globally on October 31, 2025.