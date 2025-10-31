Dainik Bhaskar Group launches digital news app in Uttarakhand

New Delhi: The Dainik Bhaskar Group has launched its digital platform, the Dainik Bhaskar app, in Uttarakhand, extending its digital footprint across northern India.

The launch event was held at the Hyatt Centric Hotel in Dehradun in the presence of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev, and Parmarth Niketan’s head, Swami Chidanand Saraswati.

The app was jointly unveiled by the dignitaries along with Pawan Agarwal, Deputy Managing Director of Dainik Bhaskar Group, and Jagdish Sharma, Managing Editor.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated the Dainik Bhaskar Group for its contribution to transparent and credible journalism. He remarked, “Dainik Bhaskar has achieved another milestone by bringing its balanced and factual reporting to the digital domain. The people of Uttarakhand will now have even greater access to authentic, fact-based journalism.”

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev commended the group’s dedication to nation-building through responsible journalism, urging citizens to embrace the Bhaskar App as a reliable source of information in an era of misinformation.

Swami Chidanand Saraswati, head of Parmarth Niketan, praised the initiative, saying, “In an age dominated by fake news, Bhaskar’s arrival in Uttarakhand will strengthen the state’s connection with truth and ethical journalism. Its effort to uphold authenticity deserves appreciation.”

Girish Agarwal, Director of Dainik Bhaskar Group, said, “We are focused on expanding our footprint. After Uttar Pradesh, we felt Uttarakhand too deserves Sacchi Baat, Bedhadak news, and that’s why we are here.”

Adding to this, Pawan Agarwal, Deputy Managing Director, shared, “As the sun rises from Uttarakhand, it’s poetic that Bhaskar too begins a new digital journey from here. We welcome feedback from the people of Uttarakhand, because pathak hi hamara maalik hai (the reader is our true master).”