Sensory science can turn small cues into big brand gains

New Delhi: The Market Research Society of India (MRSI) session “Winning With The Senses: How Sensory Science Drives Market Success” highlighted how sight, sound, touch, taste and smell shape product experience, brand recall and loyalty.

The panel featured human-insights consultant Supriya Dang (ex-Unilever), Spark Sensory Director Sandeep Budhiraja and Mondelez International’s Consumer Sensory Insights Lead Nirmala Metwal, and was moderated by Sunder.

Opening the discussion, Dang described sensory science as the bridge between what a product does and how the brain interprets it, arguing that cues must be designed, not left to chance.

She cited the click of a Surf Excel cap as an example of sound signalling reliability and upgrade, tactile beads in liquid handwash to lift perceived efficacy through touch, and the warm aroma of fresh cookies to trigger memory and dwell time in-store.

Budhiraja took the technical track, saying brands need an objective language for taste, aroma, texture and appearance.

He outlined the use of trained panels, sensory maps and methods such as Quantitative Descriptive Analysis, discrimination tests and temporal techniques to pinpoint which attributes drive preference.

The payoff, he said, is sharper formulation, clearer competitive positioning and simpler stories that link sensory triggers to emotion rather than relying only on overall liking scores.

Bringing the brand-side view, Metwal unpacked a project to make an orange drink feel more “refreshing”.

Her team decoded the cue set across appearance, aroma, flavour, mouthfeel and aftertaste. Lighter colour, a balanced sweet-sour profile and a smooth, clean finish guided both recipe and pack, delivering refreshment functionally and emotionally. She stressed that consistency across markets comes when R&D, design and communication use the same sensory brief.

The session closed with a common message for marketers. In cluttered categories, sensory differentiation can be a durable edge. A satisfying click, a familiar aroma or a distinct texture can anchor memory and trust. Used holistically—from development to advertising—sensory science is not only a lab discipline but a strategic tool to build stronger, longer-lasting brands.