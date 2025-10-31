Adyasha Roy Tomar joins KULT as Head of Creative and Brand Communication

New Delhi: KULT, the Indian beauty-tech platform focused on personalisation and digital discovery, has appointed Adyasha Roy Tomar as Head of Creative and Brand Communication.

A creative professional with more than 12 years of experience, Adyasha has worked across television, digital, print, and social platforms, leading campaigns for brands including Anmol Jewellers, Daawat, Taco Bell, Air India, and British Airways. Her work has combined cultural insight with brand storytelling across multiple markets and media formats.

Before joining KULT, Adyasha held senior creative roles in agencies and studios, mentoring teams and shaping communication strategies that draw from human insight and contemporary Indian culture. At KULT, she will oversee the brand’s creative direction, communication strategy, and narrative building, working closely with product, technology, and marketing teams.

Karishma Singh, CEO of KULT, said, “Adyasha is one of the youngest creative leaders in India to have shaped some of the most memorable brand stories of our time, and we’re thrilled to have her leading the KULT brand. She understands culture, internet language, and the emotional core of how brands connect. At KULT, she will define how we speak, what we stand for, and how our beauty-tech platform creates value for consumers in ways that genuinely matter.”

Reflecting on her new role, Adyasha said, “I believe beauty is more than aesthetics, it’s about identity, confidence, and storytelling. At KULT, the opportunity is to build not just a brand but a story-world where technology, culture, and creativity converge in ways that feel personal to every individual consumer. I’m thrilled to join this team at such an exciting stage of growth and to help shape how KULT speaks, moves, and lives in the minds of people.”

KULT has also expanded its leadership team with recent appointments including Ravish Kumar Chaubey as Head of Marketing and Rishi Patnaik as Chief Business Officer. Ravish, previously with Meesho and Flipkart, brings over 15 years of marketing experience, while Rishi, formerly with Nykaa and Jabong, adds strategic expertise in scaling beauty and fashion businesses.

The company has been strengthening its leadership and operational structure following a $20 million (approximately Rs 170 crore) Series A funding round led by the M3M Family Office. The investment is supporting product expansion and technology development, with the company targeting over 10,000 daily orders by the end of the year and expanding its catalogue of premium beauty products.

According to the company, these appointments reflect its broader focus on creative leadership, culture-driven storytelling, and innovation within India’s evolving beauty-tech landscape.