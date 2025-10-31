New Delhi: Reliance Industries on Thursday announced that its artificial intelligence arm, Reliance Intelligence, has entered into a partnership with Google to provide free access to Google AI Pro for 18 months, valued at Rs 35,100, to select Jio 5G users.

According to a company statement, the offer includes expanded access to Google’s Gemini 2.5 Pro model through the Gemini app, enhanced image and video generation via the Nano Banana and Veo 3.1 models, additional tools such as Notebook LM for study and research, and 2 TB of cloud storage.

The initiative comes shortly after OpenAI revealed its plans to offer ChatGPT Go, which includes higher query limits and additional image generation capabilities free for one year to Indian users signing up during a limited-time promotional period starting November 4.

“Reliance Intelligence aims to make intelligence services accessible to 1.45 billion Indians. Through our collaboration with strategic and long-term partners like Google, we aim to make India not just Al-enabled but Al-empowered where every citizen and enterprise can harness intelligent tools to create, innovate and grow,” said RIL Chairman Mukesh D Ambani.

Currently, OpenAI’s ChatGPT Go is priced at Rs 399 per month.

Under the new partnership, Google and Reliance Intelligence will begin rolling out Google’s AI Pro plan with the latest version of Gemini to eligible Jio users free of charge for 18 months. The offer, valued at ₹35,100, will initially be available to Jio subscribers aged 18–25 on unlimited 5G plans, with plans to expand access to all Jio customers nationwide in the near future.

Reliance has also partnered with Google Cloud to expand access to advanced AI hardware accelerators, including Tensor Processing Units (TPUs), to help organisations train and deploy larger, more complex AI models. The collaborations are expected to support faster model inferencing and enhance AI adoption across India’s broader technology ecosystem.

The expanded collaboration designates Reliance Intelligence as a strategic go-to-market partner for Google Cloud, supporting the adoption of Gemini Enterprise solutions among Indian organisations.

“Reliance Intelligence will also develop and offer its own pre-built enterprise Al agents in Gemini Enterprise, expanding the available choice of both Google-built and third-party agents to users,” the statement added.