NDTV Good Times opens tickets for AR Rahman’s concert on Namo Ghat in Varanasi

New Delhi: Tickets for A.R. Rahman’s ‘Harmony by the Ganga’ in Varanasi opened for general booking on Thursday. NDTV Good Times announced that sales are live on District by Zomato.

The concert will be held at Namo Ghat on November 29 at 7 pm.

The channel said that the preparations at Namo Ghat are underway with meticulous attention, from the construction of the stage to the orchestration of world-class sound and light.

“Every element is being designed to ensure the evening unfolds as a seamless experience – immersive, memorable, and worthy of its iconic setting,” NDTV said.

Prices on "District" currently start from about Rs 4,999. The listing shows “Rs 4,999 onwards” for the Varanasi show.

This will be Rahman’s first performance in Varanasi, curated under the NDTV Good Times banner. Rahman discussed the debut on the channel’s show Soundscape earlier this month.

The Varanasi concert follows NDTV Good Times’ Kashmir showcase with Sonu Nigam. Srinagar hosted a large-scale live concert on October 26 at SKICC beside Dal Lake.

NDTV reported the show as the Valley’s first live concert of a mega scale after April’s Pahalgam attack. The channel positioned the event as a cultural milestone.

Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor praised the initiative and said it would help revive tourism. He also highlighted local talent getting a larger platform.

The concert drew widespread attention after Nigam paused mid-set for the Azaan. The gesture received applause at the venue and strong traction online.

Local coverage described the evening as a success with a strong on-ground response. Social feeds from the venue showed families and young audiences in attendance.

With Varanasi up next, NDTV Good Times is positioning the series as city-defining experiences. The platform has teased more landmark concerts across India.

“With Harmony by the Ganga, it continues its journey of creating landmark experiences – moments where music, heritage, and people come together to celebrate the spirit of a new India,” NDTV said, adding that the aim is a tightly produced show with controlled audience flow.

Rahman had earlier said performing on the ghats would add a new dimension to the Good Times slate.