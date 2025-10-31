New Delhi: Škoda Auto India, in collaboration with BBH India, has introduced a campaign titled ‘Heartbreak’ to mark the release of the Škoda Octavia RS (Rally Sport), launched as part of the company’s 25-year celebrations in India.

Centred on the theme of passion and performance, the campaign features a brand film designed to reflect the emotional connection enthusiasts have with the Octavia RS. It also includes an interactive microsite created by BBH India, which hosts a ‘Non-Owner’s Manual’, a tongue-in-cheek guide that helps fans cope with missing out on owning the limited-edition car.

In a further creative extension, the campaign introduces ‘Driver’s Seat’, a fragrance inspired by the spirit of the Octavia RS, intended to capture the essence of the car for fans who were unable to secure one.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India, said, “Škoda as a brand inspires emotion, excitement, and a sense of belonging among driving enthusiasts. With the Octavia RS, that connection only grows stronger. The ‘Heartbreak’ campaign is our way of celebrating this passion, not just with those who managed to own one, but also with countless fans who have kept the RS spirit alive over the years. It’s a reminder that true performance isn’t just felt on the road, it’s something that stays with you.”

Parikshit Bhattaccharya, Chief Creative Officer, BBH India, added, “What do you do when you have a 100 cars and a million diehard fans? You design an ecosystem of ideas to help fans get over the Heartbreak. Like a coping mechanism delivered with tongue firmly in cheek. Octavia RS has fanatical following around the world including in India and it deserved a launch that would last far far longer than the 24 mins it took for the car to be booked out. Every idea in the campaign has been plotted meticulously to create a memorable fan experience.”

The ‘Heartbreak’ campaign is currently running across digital, social media, ambient, and out-of-home platforms.

Watch the campaign films: