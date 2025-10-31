Calcetto International appoints Pallavi Mohan as Head of Marketing and Communications

New Delhi: Calcetto International has announced the appointment of Pallavi Mohan as its Head of Marketing and Communications.

With over two decades of experience across India and international markets including New York, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal, Pallavi brings extensive expertise in marketing and brand communication.

She has previously worked with brands such as Samsung, DLF, Café Coffee Day, Target (US retail), and Sports Station, where she managed portfolios for global labels including Nike, Levi’s, Dockers, Aigner, and Ferragamo.

Before joining Calcetto, Pallavi headed Marketing and Communications at BLS International, where she was responsible for strategic visibility, digital engagement, and corporate reputation.

Commenting on her new role, Pallavi Mohan said, “I’m truly delighted to join Calcetto, an Indian brand with such strong purpose and vision. It’s an exciting time to be part of this journey, the brand is in full expansion mode, and store openings are happening in quick succession. Tomorrow, I’ll be heading to Aurangabad, Maharashtra, for the opening of our new store at Prozone Mall.”

She added, “What makes Calcetto special is its commitment to creating employment opportunities in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, while also offering inclusive roles for individuals with special needs. This purpose-driven approach, blending business growth with human impact is truly inspiring.”