New Delhi: The Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSE&L) under the Ministry of Education has announced that Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Computational Thinking (CT) will be introduced as part of the school curriculum from Class 3 onwards.

The initiative, aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF SE) 2023, seeks to prepare students for an AI-driven world through inclusive and structured learning.

The Department is working with institutions including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), along with state and union territory governments, to design the curriculum through a consultative process.

A stakeholder consultation was held on October 29, 2025 with expert bodies and educators. The CBSE has constituted an expert committee chaired by Professor Karthik Raman of IIT Madras to develop the AI and CT curriculum.

Speaking at the consultation, Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, DoSE&L, said that education in AI should be treated as a basic universal skill linked to The World Around Us (TWAU). He stated, “The curriculum must be broad-based, inclusive, and aligned with NCF SE 2023, adding that every child’s distinct potential is our priority. Our job as policymakers is to define the minimum threshold and re-evaluate it based on the changing needs.”

He added that teacher training and resource development will play a key role in implementation. Modules under the NISHTHA programme, along with video-based learning materials, will support teachers in adopting the new framework. Collaboration between NCERT and CBSE through a coordination committee under NCF SE will help ensure integration, structuring, and quality assurance.

Kumar also noted the need for contextual adaptation, saying, “It is good to have cross-national and cross-international Boards analysis and have an international perspective, but it needs to be specific to our needs.”

Prachi Pandey, Joint Secretary (I&T), stressed the importance of adhering to established timelines for curriculum development and rollout.

Under the plan, AI and CT will be introduced from the 2026–27 academic session. Resource materials, including handbooks and digital learning resources, are expected to be completed by December 2025, while teacher training will be designed to be grade-specific and time-bound.