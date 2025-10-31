NDTV to host Power Play Bihar featuring Amit Shah and key leaders on Nov 1

New Delhi: NDTV is set to host Power Play, Bihar on November 1, in Patna, bringing together some of the state’s most influential political figures for discussions ahead of the upcoming elections. The event will explore Bihar’s political landscape, governance priorities, and the narratives shaping the state’s role in India’s democratic process.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will deliver the keynote session titled ‘The Power Play: India’s Election Game Changer,’ focusing on Bihar’s position in shaping the country’s political direction. Prashant Kishor, Founder of Jan Suraaj, will present ‘A Fresh Blueprint for Governance,’ while Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will address ‘Bihar 2025: Can Congress Reinvent Its Past Glory?’

Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister, Samrat Chaudhury, will feature in a session titled ‘BJP’s “Samrat”: Will He Wear the Crown?’ Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh will take part in ‘Unfiltered,’ a conversation expected to reflect his outspoken views, while Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan will participate in ‘From Legacy to Leadership: Chirag’s Bihar Pitch.’

Other participants include Upendra Kushwaha, Pappu Yadav, Shambhavi Chaudhary, Misa Bharti, Kanhaiya Kumar, and Jitan Ram Manjhi. Discussions will touch upon caste, women’s participation, youth aspirations, employment, and independent politics, issues central to Bihar’s political identity.

Speaking about the event, Rahul Kanwal, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, NDTV, said: “Bihar has always played a crucial role in shaping India’s political narrative. With PowerPlay, Bihar, NDTV is creating a platform where the state’s most important voices come together to debate the big questions, challenge each other’s vision, and engage directly with the aspirations of the people. This is democracy at its most authentic, and it is a reflection of NDTV’s commitment to purposeful journalism.”

The event will be broadcast on the NDTV Network, offering insights into Bihar’s political dynamics and perspectives from across the spectrum as the state heads into a crucial election season.