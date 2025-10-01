- Oct 01, 2025 09:52 IST
OpenAI adds instant purchases to ChatGPT, directly challenging Google
The move transforms the AI chatbot into a shopping assistant, enabling users to search, compare, and buy products without leaving the app. Read more...
- Oct 01, 2025 09:48 IST
$2 billion RCB Sale? Diageo to exit as Adar Poonawalla emerges frontrunner
The timing of the potential sale follows RCB's maiden IPL men's title win in 2025, which has significantly boosted the franchise's brand value and global appeal. Read more...
- Oct 01, 2025 09:45 IST
Govt logs 3,000 GST complaints after rate cuts; e-comm faces tighter checks
With the festive cycle beginning, regulators will watch complaint trends and the field reports closely to assess whether GST benefits are reaching households as intended. Read more...
- Oct 01, 2025 08:59 IST
AWL Agri Business banks on 40% quick-commerce growth to reshape distribution
The quick commerce channel is set to fundamentally reshape its market footprint, company MD & CEO, Angshu Mallick, told BestMediaInfo.com. Read more...
Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Oct 1, 2025
