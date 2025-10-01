0

Advertising

Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Oct 1, 2025

Follow BestMediaInfo, stay ahead with the latest developments, including top people movements, in the domain of advertising and marketing across all business categories

author-image
BestMediaInfo Bureau
Updated On
New Update
BMI-Logo
  • Oct 01, 2025 09:52 IST

    OpenAI adds instant purchases to ChatGPT, directly challenging Google

    The move transforms the AI chatbot into a shopping assistant, enabling users to search, compare, and buy products without leaving the app. Read more...



  • Oct 01, 2025 09:48 IST

    $2 billion RCB Sale? Diageo to exit as Adar Poonawalla emerges frontrunner

    The timing of the potential sale follows RCB's maiden IPL men's title win in 2025, which has significantly boosted the franchise's brand value and global appeal. Read more...



  • Oct 01, 2025 09:45 IST

    Govt logs 3,000 GST complaints after rate cuts; e-comm faces tighter checks

    With the festive cycle beginning, regulators will watch complaint trends and the field reports closely to assess whether GST benefits are reaching households as intended. Read more...



  • Oct 01, 2025 08:59 IST

    AWL Agri Business banks on 40% quick-commerce growth to reshape distribution

     

    Angshu Mallick
    Angshu Mallick

     

    The quick commerce channel is set to fundamentally reshape its market footprint, company MD & CEO, Angshu Mallick, told BestMediaInfo.com. Read more...



television advertising Marketing digital
Advertisment