Indegene acquires BioPharm to expand AI-driven AdTech and omnichannel marketing

New Delhi: Indegene has acquired BioPharm Communications, a Pennsylvania-based specialist healthcare marketing agency previously part of Omnicom Health Group, in a deal executed through ILSL Inc., a subsidiary of Indegene.

The move deepens Indegene’s commercialisation stack with AI-enabled AdTech and data-driven media capabilities aimed at delivering precise, scalable and measurable outcomes for life sciences brands.

Founded in 2005, BioPharm works with 17 of the world’s top 25 biopharma companies and brings expertise across the end-to-end media journey—from omnichannel strategy and planning to operations and analytics-led campaign execution.

Indegene said the combination strengthens its position in omnichannel and media at a time when pharma marketers are seeking AI-first partners to navigate evolving regulations and shifting healthcare-professional (HCP) engagement models.

“BioPharm has built an impressive growth flywheel… This acquisition reinforces our position as the preferred tech-native commercialisation partner for the life sciences industry,” said Manish Gupta, Chairman and CEO, Indegene, welcoming President Steve Carickhoff and the BioPharm team. Carickhoff called Indegene a “natural home,” adding that the company’s life-sciences-contextualised approach to AI would open up new possibilities to deliver more personalised, measurable and patient-focused outcomes.

Indegene framed the deal against broader market dynamics: as product portfolios mature and new launches accelerate, and as physicians favour limited engagement models, pharma companies are pivoting to AI-powered digital engagement.