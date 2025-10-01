Dish TV’s smart TV brand VZY associates with Bigg Boss Hindi and Kannada

New Delhi: Dish TV, via new VZY smart TVs, has teamed up with JioStar’s Bigg Boss (Hindi, Kannada).

As part of this collaboration, VZY will serve as the Co-powered by Sponsor for Bigg Boss Hindi, broadcast on COLORS SD and COLORS HD, and as the Co-Presenting Sponsor for Bigg Boss Kannada, airing on COLORS Kannada and streaming on JioHotstar.

Sukhpreet Singh, Chief Revenue Officer, Dish TV India, said, "With the launch of VZY, our integrated smart TV brand, we aim to transform how families enjoy entertainment at home. Bigg Boss, both in Hindi and Kannada, is a show that unites audiences across regions and languages, making it the perfect platform for us to connect with viewers nationwide. This association allows us to showcase VZY as the smart TV of choice for today’s entertainment-first consumers and strengthens our connection with Indian households across both urban and regional markets."

JioStar spokesperson said, "Bigg Boss has cemented its place as India’s most-watched and talked-about reality series, season after season, redefining entertainment engagement across TV and digital. We are delighted to have VZY on board as a key sponsor this year, with their smart TV proposition perfectly complementing the immersive experience that fans look forward to."