Vadilal-gives-you-a-chance-to-create-ads

New Delhi: Vadilal has launched an AI-powered ‘Dialogue Challenge’ under its ‘Zara Muskuraiye, Vadilal Khaiye,’ campaign ideated and executed by 82.5 Communications

Conceptualised by 82.5 Communications, the campaign integrates AI with creativity, giving people a chance to rewrite Vadilal’s ad film in their own words.

The twist? AI instantly responds with a quirky, funny take and creates a personalised ad film video, showcasing their very own dialogue.

Highlighting the creative approach, Anuraag Khandelwal, CCO, 82.5 Communications, said, “A film isn’t enough anymore. A one-off activation isn’t enough either. Work has to have scale, relevance, and a reason for people to give a damn. Culture has shifted, people don’t sit back and watch, they step in and take part. I believe that the best campaigns in the world now aren’t just stories, they’re playgrounds. And technology isn’t just an add-on, it’s the co-author. With Vadilal, we used AI not to impress, but to hand the story over. To let people live it, not just see it. That’s where brands win. That’s the future.”

Adding to this, Naveen Raman, Executive Vice-President & Head, South, 82.5 Communications says, "AI is revolutionizing creativity and storytelling by moving beyond automation to become a powerful co-creative partner. It's enabling brands to craft narratives that are not just engaging, but deeply personalized and resonant with individual consumers. Through this campaign, our intention has been to empower the audience to tell stories that feel intimately crafted for themselves, fostering deeper connections and driving more meaningful engagement in an increasingly crowded digital landscape."

The campaign is being amplified across digital, social media, and influencer platforms, encouraging fans to participate by simply scanning the QR code or messaging ‘Hi’ on WhatsApp at 9226 3242 99. From there, they can join the Dialogue Challenge, drop their lines, and enjoy watching their words come alive in a video ad crafted just for them.

Niraj Presswala, General Manager – Marketing & Branding, added, “This campaign marks a significant step forward in personalized brand engagement, demonstrating Vadilal's dedication to innovation and its audience-first approach. The AI-Powered Dialogue Challenge is a testament to this commitment, allowing our audience to infuse their touch into our brand narrative. We're thrilled to see the creativity emerging from this unique collaboration.”

So the next time you think ice cream is only about indulgence, think again because with Vadilal, it’s also about creativity, laughter, and turning every consumer into a storyteller.

