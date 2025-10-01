DangleAds Technologies appoints Gaurav Bhattacharya as VP - Sales & Strategy

New Delhi: DangleAds Technologies has onboarded Gaurav Bhattacharya as its new Vice-President - Sales & Strategy.

Bhattacharya has 16 years of experience in the field of media sales, marketing, media planning, buying and programmatic advertising, with his last stint in Dentsu India, where he was heading the programmatic business for the west region.

He has previously worked in adtech companies like Zapr and Rooter in leadership roles.

"I am excited to join DangleAds Technologies at such a pivotal time in the company’s journey," said Bhattacharya. "With its strong foundation, cutting-edge platforms and global vision, DangleAds is uniquely positioned to create meaningful impact for brands and partners. I look forward to contributing to its next phase of growth and success."

"We are delighted to welcome Gaurav on board," said Pulkit Narayan, Founder & CEO of DangleAds Technologies. “With his extensive experience in media sales, Gaurav will lead initiatives to drive revenue growth, scale our growth ambitions, and strengthen key partnerships. He will spearhead business development strategies, identify new market opportunities, optimise sales processes and support product innovation to deliver measurable value for our clients. We look forward to working alongside him in this journey.”