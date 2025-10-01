OpenAI enters short-video race with Sora 2

New Delhi: OpenAI has officially launched Sora 2, an AI-powered video generation app designed to compete with short-form video platforms like TikTok and YouTube Shorts.

The app, which combines video synthesis with social sharing features, allows users to create and remix short videos using text prompts.

The Sora app, available initially as an iOS-exclusive in the United States and Canada, operates on an invite-only basis at launch, with plans for rapid expansion.

Powered by the newly released Sora 2 model, it supports video clips up to 10 seconds long, complete with generated speech and sound effects.

A standout feature is the "Cameo" tool, which enables users to insert digital likenesses of themselves and friends into videos, fostering personalised and collaborative content creation.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman described the launch as a "ChatGPT for creativity" moment, emphasising the app's potential to spark a "Cambrian explosion" in artistic expression.

In his announcement, Altman highlighted the fun and novel social dynamics emerging from quick idea-to-video workflows, while acknowledging concerns about addiction, bullying, and the risk of descending into an "RL-optimised slop feed."

To mitigate these, OpenAI has implemented safeguards, including protections against deepfake misuse, content filters for disturbing material, and ongoing user well-being checks.

The company outlined guiding principles for Sora, such as optimising for long-term user satisfaction, ensuring users feel their lives are improved after six months of use, and prioritising creation over passive consumption.

Features like customisable feeds based on user preferences (e.g., relaxing or energising content) and support for personal goals, such as fitness or entrepreneurship, aim to make the platform more constructive.

Parental controls for teens, including options to disable personalised feeds and DMs, are also included.

ChatGPT Pro subscribers may gain early access to a higher-quality "Sora 2 Pro" version, enhancing output fidelity.

The app's interface mimics popular platforms with swipe-and-scroll navigation, allowing users to browse, share, and remix AI-generated clips in a feed format.