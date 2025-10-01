Capgemini names Sanjay Chalke CEO for India

Capgemini announced a leadership transition for its India business. Ashwin Yardi will retire from the Group after completing seven years as CEO of Capgemini in India and will become non-executive chairman of the board of Capgemini in India effective January 1, 2026.

Sanjay Chalke, currently Chief Operating Officer (COO) for India, will become CEO of Capgemini in India from January 1 and will join the company’s Group Executive Committee.

“Ashwin has been instrumental in establishing Capgemini’s industry leadership and talent in India,” said Aiman Ezzat, Chief Executive Officer of Capgemini. “During his leadership, Capgemini in India has seen significant growth, expanding from 105,500 to nearly 180,000 team members. I am deeply grateful for his outstanding contributions throughout his 30-year career within the Group. I am equally delighted to welcome Sanjay Chalke as the new CEO of Capgemini in India. Under his leadership, we look forward to accelerating our growth even further, deepening our impact, and continuing to strengthen India as a center for innovation, technology and transformation.”

Yardi has been India CEO and a member of the Group Executive Committee since December 2018, and earlier served as India COO, overseeing operations, delivery, capability development and innovation. His career includes leadership roles across geographies and close work with Fortune 500 clients on transformation programs.

Chalke, currently India COO and a member of the India Country Board, has led transformation programs in operational excellence, talent acquisition and delivery assurance. He previously served as Executive Vice President and Head of Sogeti India at Capgemini, and earlier headed the Global SAP Business at DXC Technology (formerly CSC).