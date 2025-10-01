AWL Agri Business banks on 40% quick-commerce growth to reshape distribution

New Delhi: FMCG major AWL Agri Business (formerly Adani Wilmar Limited) is aggressively positioning itself to dominate the booming e-commerce distribution space, fueled by the premiumisation trend and a multi-brand strategy.

Company MD & CEO, Angshu Mallick, highlighted that their quick commerce channel is growing at more than 40% per annum.

The channel is set to fundamentally reshape its market footprint, Mallick told BestMediaInfo.com.

“The new channel is quick commerce, and that is what's changing the landscape of buying staples and grocery products. We are one of the leading players across all quick commerce chains because of our portfolio, and I think that growth story will remain robust. They're growing at more than 40% per annum,” he said.

AWL is leveraging its diversified portfolio to capitalise on quick commerce, where brand loyalty and speed of delivery are paramount. The company is strategically deploying its key brands across different consumer segments.

Fortune is being positioned as the foundational master brand for essential kitchen staples like edible oils and wheat flour (atta). These high-demand products are ideal for bulk and routine quick commerce purchases.

Topps, the recently acquired brand, remains the flagship for the processed food category, including pickles and sauces, allowing Fortune to focus exclusively on core staples.

Meanwhile, Kohinoor is reserved for the high-end, value-added segment, exemplified by its premium Basmati rice.

The company recently reinforced this positioning with the launch of the coffee table book, Qisse Kuchh Khaas, celebrating the grain's heritage at World Food India 2025. This focus taps into the broader trend of premiumisation and higher per-unit value sales on digital platforms.

“Fortune can be in the staples category. Kohinoor is a premium category, and Kohinoor can go into other products which are much more premium in terms of its nature. We have three brands. All three brands are very good in their own sphere,” Mallick told BestMediaInfo.com.

The aggressive digital push comes as Mallick anticipates a significant upswing in overall consumption. He noted that urban consumer activity, particularly in metros, is expected to accelerate in the next six months following government fiscal incentives. Simultaneously, the rural market is forecast to grow even faster due to strong agricultural production.

The combination of recovering consumer sentiment, a strategic push on quick commerce, and a segmented brand portfolio places AWL Agri Business firmly in a growth phase, signalling a dynamic shift in India’s FMCG distribution landscape.

While the advertising and marketing spends were naturally inclined towards their flagship brand for edible oils, the expansion of the portfolio may see the budget being diverted or increased, aligned with the basket size. But overall, Fortune will be getting the most share of spending for the company.