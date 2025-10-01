Instamart to deliver The Hindu’s 1969 Gandhi centenary edition on Oct 2

New Delhi: Instamart has partnered with The Hindu to offer a limited-edition reprint of the newspaper’s October 2, 1969 issue that commemorated Mahatma Gandhi’s 100th birth anniversary.

The collectible will be available on October 2 and delivered in about 10 minutes via Instamart in Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi and select other cities.

The 23-page reprint recreates The Hindu’s original coverage, charting Gandhi’s journey from his early years in South Africa to the Salt Satyagraha, Quit India Movement, India’s Independence, and the national mourning that followed his assassination.

It features a page-by-page representation of archival reports, editorials and rare photographs, including images from the Dandi March (1930), meetings with M.A. Jinnah, a 1931 address to mill workers in Lancashire, reading letters at Mani Bhavan (1934), interactions with Jawaharlal Nehru during Quit India, a morning walk at Juhu Beach (1944), and fundraising for Dalit causes in 1946.

Also included are facsimiles of The Hindu’s historic reports on Independence (1947) and Gandhi’s assassination (1948), the paper’s first editorial on Gandhi from 1896, and Gandhi’s communications with the newspaper. A special supplement from October 2, 2003, released during The Hindu’s 125th anniversary, accompanies the edition.

“This commemorative issue reflects not just Gandhi’s extraordinary journey, but also The Hindu’s role as a chronicler of India’s freedom struggle. We are proud that Instamart will help carry this heritage to a new generation of readers,” said Navaneeth LV, CEO, THG Publishing.

“Bringing this historic edition to readers via Instamart is our way of connecting India’s rich past with today’s fast-paced lifestyles. It’s more than a newspaper; it’s a tangible experience of history,” said Manender Kaushik, AVP & Category Head at Instamart.

The collectible can be ordered on Instamart on October 2 in the participating cities. Alongside the keepsake, Instamart will spotlight a festive assortment (gourmet snacks, décor and lifestyle items) for holiday shopping.