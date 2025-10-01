Wit & Chai Group closes seed round at Rs 40 crore valuation

New Delhi: Wit & Chai Group has closed its seed funding round for an undisclosed amount at a valuation of Rs 40 crore.

The equity round saw participation from investors, including Rohan Vijay Mantri, Promoter of Mantri Landmarks, Sanjay Katkar (MD, Quickheal Technologies), Monish Darda, CTO & Co-Founder, Icertis and Satyen Patel, MD at Sahyadri Industries.

The agency will use this funding to expand geographically, strengthen its team in Mumbai, scale operations at its London office, and lay the groundwork to establish a footprint in the UAE.

Alongside this, Wit & Chai aims to grow its team by 25–30% across direct and indirect roles.

Wit & Chai will foray into service-based client verticals, expanding its offerings to include tailored solutions for B2B SaaS companies and large enterprises.

Wit & Chai said that the objective is to go beyond traditional campaigns and create integrated brand experiences that empower businesses to scale narratives across digital and physical platforms.

The group is evaluating acquisitions that will accelerate its global expansion and strengthen its presence in new service categories. At the same time, it is investing heavily in building proprietary intellectual properties such as Microdrama content formats and AI-driven creative tools, which are designed to redefine how brands connect with audiences in a digital-first world.

Nahush Gulawani, Co-founder of Wit & Chai, said, "This investment is not just capital; it’s fuel for our vision. Our focus now is threefold: expanding into global markets, unlocking new service verticals for B2B and enterprise clients, and creating future-ready IPs that marry AI with storytelling. Wit & Chai is set to become a true global creative powerhouse."

Satyen Patel, MD at Sahyadri Industries, added, "Wit & Chai’s ability to blend creativity, technology, and strategy is refreshing. Their commitment to building AI-driven IPs while scaling globally makes them an exciting player to watch in the evolving creative economy."