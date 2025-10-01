Arvind Fashions' MD & CEO Shailesh Chaturvedi resigns

New Delhi: Arvind Fashions on Tuesday said its Managing Director & CEO, Shailesh Chaturvedi, has resigned.

Chaturvedi steps down as MD with effect from September 30, 2025, Arvind Fashions said in a regulatory filing.

In his resignation letter, Chaturvedi said he is resigning due to personal reasons.

He had joined Arvind in 2006 to lead the company's joint venture with Tommy Hilfiger, and also led several brands of the company for over 15 years. In FY18, he also took over the Calvin Klein brand and followed it up with the Arrow business in FY19.

In a career spanning nearly three decades, he also had leadership stints in Madura Coats and UCB before joining Arvind.