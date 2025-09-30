Elon Musk confirms xAI is building “Grokipedia,” a rival to Wikipedia

New Delhi: Elon Musk has confirmed that his artificial intelligence company, xAI, is developing “Grokipedia,” a platform positioned as a direct competitor to Wikipedia.

Responding on X to venture capitalist David Sacks, who criticised Wikipedia as “hopelessly biased” and dominated by “an army of left-wing activists,” Musk wrote: “We are building Grokipedia @xAI. It will be a massive improvement over Wikipedia. Frankly, it is a necessary step towards the xAI goal of understanding the Universe.”

The exchange follows remarks Musk made on September 10, when he outlined plans to improve xAI’s chatbot Grok by using synthetic data to “rewrite Wikipedia to remove falsehoods and add missing context.” He cited the need to clean up training data for AI models and pointed to Wikipedia as a key source that, in his view, contains misinformation and bias.

According to Musk’s description, Grokipedia is envisioned as an AI-powered knowledge base that uses xAI technology to correct errors, reduce ideological bias, and provide more comprehensive information. Critics have questioned whether Musk’s involvement could introduce its own biases, noting his frequent disputes with mainstream media and institutions.

Founded in 2023, xAI has expanded its ambitions beyond Grok. The company says its mission is to “understand the true nature of the universe,” and Grokipedia appears to be a strategic extension of that goal, potentially combining real-time AI moderation with user contributions.