Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Nov 28, 2025

- Nov 28, 2025 18:31 IST
Sprite signs three-year deal as official beverage partner of Lucknow Super Giants
The collaboration aims to deepen Sprite's footprint in Uttar Pradesh, a key market for the brand. Read more...
- Nov 28, 2025 18:19 IST
Prasar Bharati opens free MPEG-4 DD Free Dish slots for under-represented regional channels
Prasar Bharati invites applications from eligible satellite TV channels in unrepresented or underrepresented languages, including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali (Bangla), Assamese, and Odia. Read more...
- Nov 28, 2025 18:09 IST
Kerala TRP Scam: Rs 100 crore claim overblown; industry sees no impact on ratings
Industry pegs the accused channel’s annual revenue near Rs 100 crore, calling the ‘Rs 100 crore scam’ tag exaggerated and unlikely to trigger government action. Read more...
- Nov 28, 2025 17:21 IST
Jupiter Money marketing head Adityan Kayalakal steps down
He joined the company in May 2025. Before Jupiter, he was the Head of Marketing at Veera. Read more...
- Nov 28, 2025 17:17 IST
Supreme Court dismisses Byju Raveendran’s plea in BCCI settlement dispute
The Supreme Court has upheld the NCLAT decision requiring the settlement between Byju’s and the BCCI to be placed before the Committee of Creditors for consideration. Read more...
- Nov 28, 2025 16:56 IST
Tata Coffee Grand rolls out ad reflecting Gen Z perspectives in everyday moments
The campaign, featuring Abhay Verma and Pratibha Ranta, showcases everyday moments reflecting Gen Z perspectives, authenticity, and a voice that challenges convention. Read more...
- Nov 28, 2025 16:53 IST
Exclusive: BMI analysis links Kerala TRP scam to Reporter TV
On Thursday, Twentyfour News aired a chart depicting the growth of the unnamed channel accused of TRP rigging in connivance with BARC India employee Premnath. Read more...
- Nov 28, 2025 16:52 IST
BARC India orders independent forensic audit in alleged Kerala TRP scam
In a statement shared with BestMediaInfo.com, the ratings agency said it had moved quickly to probe the charges flagged in Twentyfour’s investigative report. Read more...
- Nov 28, 2025 16:49 IST
UP Tak’s ‘Viksit UP Baithak’ in Meerut spotlights development discussions across UP
The on-ground event brought together speakers from governance, industry, healthcare and education to discuss development, challenges and public priorities in Uttar Pradesh. Read more...
- Nov 28, 2025 16:44 IST
MullenLowe Lintas Group features in India’s 100 Best Companies for Women 2025
MullenLowe Lintas Group has been recognised for the third consecutive year by Avtar and Seramount for its sustained efforts in gender diversity and inclusion in India. Read more...
- Nov 28, 2025 16:40 IST
Former DBS CEO Piyush Gupta takes on Chairman role at Temasek India
In a non-executive role, Gupta will work with Temasek’s India team on investment strategies and engagement with portfolio companies and institutions. Read more...
- Nov 28, 2025 16:38 IST
KISNA names Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor as new brand ambassadors
The couple will feature in the company’s upcoming ‘Khushi Ke Har Pal’ campaign, centred on everyday relationships and personal expression. Read more...
- Nov 28, 2025 16:36 IST
Meesho sets IPO price band at Rs 105–111 ahead of Dec 3 opening
The offering includes a fresh issue and an offer for sale, with proceeds directed towards cloud investment, brand spends and strategic expansion. Read more...
- Nov 28, 2025 11:33 IST
Who is BARC employee Premnath, accused in the fresh Kerala TRP scam case?
According to Twentyfour News, Premnath allegedly supplied sensitive information, including PIN-code-level details of areas where BARC meters are installed. Read more...
- Nov 28, 2025 11:22 IST
Swiggy sharpens focus on digital, Gen Z and hyper-local tastes to tap food services market
With India’s food economy expanding faster than ever, Swiggy leaders highlight a decisive pivot to digital, as restaurants increasingly prioritise online spending and aim to keep pace with changing consumer behaviour outlined in the How India Eats 2025 report. Read more...
- Nov 28, 2025 11:20 IST
Black Friday goes ‘desi’ as India’s festive shopping stretches beyond Diwali
Meta says Indian shoppers are chasing deals across a “Cyber 5” week and using social and AI tools to discover brands, opening a new performance window for D2C, export-first and creator-led businesses. Read more...
- Nov 28, 2025 10:38 IST
Creativity in the crossfire as Omnicom–IPG jolts adland
On paper, the merger promises scale, efficiency, and eye-popping cost savings. But as any industry insider will tell you, the human and creative sides of advertising rarely fit neatly into spreadsheets. Read more...
- Nov 28, 2025 10:36 IST
Reliance Retail appoints Srivats TS as senior VP and head of marketing
He moves from Netflix after leading its India marketing for nearly four years, following a five-year stint at Swiggy heading marketing and customer experience. Read more...
- Nov 28, 2025 10:34 IST
Toonz Media Group CEO P. Jayakumar to step down after 26 years
The transition is being managed with acting CEO Viswanath Rao and Finance Director and board member Karthik V. Kumar supporting the process. Read more...
- Nov 28, 2025 10:31 IST
BMC notifies new outdoor advertising policy for Mumbai hoardings and digital OOH
New rules cap hoarding sizes, mandate stricter structural and safety checks, curb digital screen brightness and timings, and shift all OOH permissions to an online system. Read more...
- Nov 28, 2025 10:24 IST
After Omnicom–IPG shake-up, can India’s independent agencies seize the moment?
With fewer global networks in play, independents see a wider opening for themselves. But industry leaders caution that the opportunity, while real, is far from straightforward. Read more...
- Nov 28, 2025 09:34 IST
Colors new show ‘Seher Hone Ko Hai’ to premiere on December 2 at 10 pm
Set in Lucknow, the series follows Kausar, married young and determined to ensure her daughter Seher can study and pursue a medical career, challenging the constraints around her. Read more...
