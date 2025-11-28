Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Nov 28, 2025

0

  • Nov 28, 2025 18:31 IST

    Sprite signs three-year deal as official beverage partner of Lucknow Super Giants

    The collaboration aims to deepen Sprite's footprint in Uttar Pradesh, a key market for the brand. Read more...



  • Nov 28, 2025 18:19 IST

    Prasar Bharati opens free MPEG-4 DD Free Dish slots for under-represented regional channels

    Prasar Bharati invites applications from eligible satellite TV channels in unrepresented or underrepresented languages, including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali (Bangla), Assamese, and Odia. Read more...



  • Nov 28, 2025 18:09 IST

    Kerala TRP Scam: Rs 100 crore claim overblown; industry sees no impact on ratings

    Industry pegs the accused channel’s annual revenue near Rs 100 crore, calling the ‘Rs 100 crore scam’ tag exaggerated and unlikely to trigger government action. Read more...



  • Nov 28, 2025 17:21 IST

    Jupiter Money marketing head Adityan Kayalakal steps down

    He joined the company in May 2025. Before Jupiter, he was the Head of Marketing at Veera. Read more...



  • Nov 28, 2025 17:17 IST

    Supreme Court dismisses Byju Raveendran’s plea in BCCI settlement dispute

    The Supreme Court has upheld the NCLAT decision requiring the settlement between Byju’s and the BCCI to be placed before the Committee of Creditors for consideration. Read more...



  • Nov 28, 2025 16:56 IST

    Tata Coffee Grand rolls out ad reflecting Gen Z perspectives in everyday moments

    The campaign, featuring Abhay Verma and Pratibha Ranta, showcases everyday moments reflecting Gen Z perspectives, authenticity, and a voice that challenges convention. Read more...



  • Nov 28, 2025 16:53 IST

    Exclusive: BMI analysis links Kerala TRP scam to Reporter TV

    On Thursday, Twentyfour News aired a chart depicting the growth of the unnamed channel accused of TRP rigging in connivance with BARC India employee Premnath. Read more...



  • Nov 28, 2025 16:52 IST

    BARC India orders independent forensic audit in alleged Kerala TRP scam

    In a statement shared with BestMediaInfo.com, the ratings agency said it had moved quickly to probe the charges flagged in Twentyfour’s investigative report. Read more...



  • Nov 28, 2025 16:49 IST

    UP Tak’s ‘Viksit UP Baithak’ in Meerut spotlights development discussions across UP

    The on-ground event brought together speakers from governance, industry, healthcare and education to discuss development, challenges and public priorities in Uttar Pradesh. Read more...



  • Nov 28, 2025 16:44 IST

    MullenLowe Lintas Group features in India’s 100 Best Companies for Women 2025

    MullenLowe Lintas Group has been recognised for the third consecutive year by Avtar and Seramount for its sustained efforts in gender diversity and inclusion in India. Read more...



  • Nov 28, 2025 16:40 IST

    Former DBS CEO Piyush Gupta takes on Chairman role at Temasek India

    In a non-executive role, Gupta will work with Temasek’s India team on investment strategies and engagement with portfolio companies and institutions. Read more...



  • Nov 28, 2025 16:38 IST

    KISNA names Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor as new brand ambassadors

    The couple will feature in the company’s upcoming ‘Khushi Ke Har Pal’ campaign, centred on everyday relationships and personal expression. Read more...



  • Nov 28, 2025 16:36 IST

    Meesho sets IPO price band at Rs 105–111 ahead of Dec 3 opening

    The offering includes a fresh issue and an offer for sale, with proceeds directed towards cloud investment, brand spends and strategic expansion. Read more...



  • Nov 28, 2025 11:33 IST

    Who is BARC employee Premnath, accused in the fresh Kerala TRP scam case?

    premnath barc

    According to Twentyfour News, Premnath allegedly supplied sensitive information, including PIN-code-level details of areas where BARC meters are installed. Read more...



  • Nov 28, 2025 11:22 IST

    Swiggy sharpens focus on digital, Gen Z and hyper-local tastes to tap food services market

    With India’s food economy expanding faster than ever, Swiggy leaders highlight a decisive pivot to digital, as restaurants increasingly prioritise online spending and aim to keep pace with changing consumer behaviour outlined in the How India Eats 2025 report. Read more...



  • Nov 28, 2025 11:20 IST

    Black Friday goes ‘desi’ as India’s festive shopping stretches beyond Diwali

    Meta says Indian shoppers are chasing deals across a “Cyber 5” week and using social and AI tools to discover brands, opening a new performance window for D2C, export-first and creator-led businesses. Read more...



  • Nov 28, 2025 10:38 IST

    Creativity in the crossfire as Omnicom–IPG jolts adland

    On paper, the merger promises scale, efficiency, and eye-popping cost savings. But as any industry insider will tell you, the human and creative sides of advertising rarely fit neatly into spreadsheets. Read more...



  • Nov 28, 2025 10:36 IST

    Reliance Retail appoints Srivats TS as senior VP and head of marketing

    He moves from Netflix after leading its India marketing for nearly four years, following a five-year stint at Swiggy heading marketing and customer experience. Read more...



  • Nov 28, 2025 10:34 IST

    Toonz Media Group CEO P. Jayakumar to step down after 26 years

    The transition is being managed with acting CEO Viswanath Rao and Finance Director and board member Karthik V. Kumar supporting the process. Read more...



  • Nov 28, 2025 10:31 IST

    BMC notifies new outdoor advertising policy for Mumbai hoardings and digital OOH

    New rules cap hoarding sizes, mandate stricter structural and safety checks, curb digital screen brightness and timings, and shift all OOH permissions to an online system. Read more...



  • Nov 28, 2025 10:24 IST

    After Omnicom–IPG shake-up, can India’s independent agencies seize the moment?

    omnicom-ipg-merger-means-for-independent-agencies

    With fewer global networks in play, independents see a wider opening for themselves. But industry leaders caution that the opportunity, while real, is far from straightforward. Read more...



  • Nov 28, 2025 09:34 IST

    Colors new show ‘Seher Hone Ko Hai’ to premiere on December 2 at 10 pm

    Set in Lucknow, the series follows Kausar, married young and determined to ensure her daughter Seher can study and pursue a medical career, challenging the constraints around her. Read more...



