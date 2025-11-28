New Delhi: UP Tak, the digital-first news platform of the India Today Group, hosted the ‘Viksit UP Baithak’ in Meerut on Thursday, bringing together speakers from Uttar Pradesh’s administrative, industrial, healthcare, education, and business sectors.

The on-ground gathering was held to facilitate discussions on the opportunities and challenges associated with initiatives under the Viksit UP banner.

The event featured a diverse group of participants including Awanish Kumar Awasthi, former IAS officer and Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh; Rakesh Singh, CEO of Jewar International Airport; Shalabh Goel, Managing Director of NCRTC; Dr Sandeep Garg of Nutrina Hospital; Varun Aggarwal, Director at AEDCO Developers; Manoj Gaur, Chairman of Gaurs Group; Yogesh Mohan Gupta, Chairman of IIMT; Dr Shivesh Pratap, Vice-President of ACCMAN Institute of Management; F.C. Mago, Vice-President of the Pashchimanchal Zone at DICCI; Girish Pippal of Peoples Exports; and representatives from the Indian Industries Association (IIA).

Speakers addressed the state’s development priorities, infrastructure projects, and sectoral improvements, reflecting on what is required to support Uttar Pradesh’s long-term growth. The gathering also explored ground realities, policy needs, and public expectations as the state continues its efforts to position itself as a progressive, future-ready region.

Commenting on the initiative, Milind Khandekar, Managing Editor of TAK Channels, said, “The Viksit UP Baithak is our effort to bring the most influential voices of Uttar Pradesh onto a single platform. As the state accelerates major infrastructure projects, economic expansion, and social reforms, meaningful dialogue becomes more important than ever. Through this Baithak, UP Tak highlights real issues, real solutions, and real stories that define the vision of a truly Viksit UP.”

He added, “UP Tak is steadily expanding its coverage of Uttar Pradesh beyond political discourse. Through initiatives like this Baithak, we are bringing together leaders from government, business, industry, healthcare, and education to talk about the development that is shaping today’s Uttar Pradesh. Our viewers’ enthusiastic support encourages us to continue creating such credible platforms that connect policymakers, industry voices, and citizens in open, constructive conversations.”

All sessions, including interviews and panel discussions from the Viksit UP Baithak, will be available on the UP Tak YouTube channel for viewers across the state to watch and engage with.