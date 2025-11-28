New Delhi: Srivats TS has taken up the role of Senior Vice-President and Head of Marketing at Reliance Retail, according to an update on his LinkedIn profile.

He moves to the organisation from Netflix, where he led marketing for Netflix India for nearly four years. Before that, he spent five years at Swiggy as Senior Vice-President for Marketing and Customer Experience, overseeing growth, brand work and consumer engagement across digital and offline channels.

With close to two decades of experience across consumer businesses and technology-led companies, Srivats has previously worked at Quikr in digital brand marketing and earlier at Nokia across brand marketing, consumer insights and organised trade.

An MBA graduate from the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta, he has worked across multiple sectors, focusing on brand development, consumer behaviour and data-led marketing.