New Delhi: Mr Piyush Gupta will join Temasek in an advisory capacity as Chairman, India, effective December 1, 2025.

In this non-executive role, he will collaborate with Ravi Lambah, Head of Strategic Initiatives and Head, India, and the broader India team on investment strategies, support Temasek portfolio companies in identifying opportunities in India, and engage with the Indian government and business communities on institutional matters.

Gupta served as CEO of DBS Group from 2009 to 2025, during which he led the bank’s digital transformation and regional expansion, establishing it as one of the world’s leading financial institutions. He is currently Deputy Chairman of Keppel, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Singapore Management University, and Chairman of Mandai Park Holdings Board. He also holds senior advisory positions both in Singapore and internationally.

Dilhan Pillay, Executive Director and CEO of Temasek Holdings, said, “Piyush brings extensive business insights and strong connections developed over decades in financial services. Complementing Ravi’s leadership of our India market, he will provide strategic counsel and help strengthen our institutional networks in India and beyond, enhance our franchise value, and expand our portfolio access.”

Piyush Gupta said, “I am honoured with this opportunity to work with the Temasek India team. Having been engaged with the Temasek ecosystem for many years, I look forward to collaborating with the team to deepen partnerships, pursue new opportunities, and contribute to Temasek’s continued growth in India.”