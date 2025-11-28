New Delhi: MullenLowe Lintas Group India has been named once again as one of the ‘100 Best Companies for Women in India’ (BCWI) by Avtar and Seramount, marking the agency’s third consecutive year on the list.

The annual BCWI study, conducted by Avtar, a leading diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) consulting firm in India, and Seramount, a US-based professional services and research organisation, identifies companies setting benchmarks in gender diversity.

MullenLowe Lintas Group’s continued inclusion in the 2025 edition reflects its sustained focus on inclusion and equal opportunities for women across roles and hierarchies.

S. Subramanyeswar (Subbu), Group CEO and CSO-APAC, MullenLowe Global, said, “This hat-trick is special because it reflects the culture we’ve built together, one where women have the space to lead boldly and shape what comes next. At MullenLowe Lintas Group, inclusion is not just a priority, it’s a promise we renew every day. I’m proud of our people for turning that promise into progress and for creating a future where equality fuels excellence, creating a future that welcomes every voice that dares to dream, to challenge, and to make a difference.”

For over eight decades, MullenLowe Lintas Group has maintained a focus on building a diverse work environment. Women now comprise over 47% of its workforce. Its Apex DEI Council, School of Leaders programme, and Gender-Neutral Parental Leave Policy are among initiatives positioning the Group as a progressive employer within the advertising sector.

Garima Pant, Group Chief HR Officer, MullenLowe Lintas Group, said, “We are incredibly proud to be recognized as a Best Place to Work for Women. For us at Lintas, gender equality moves beyond our walls; it is a movement that defines the future of our economies and our culture. We fundamentally believe that when women are seen, heard, hired, and paid equitably across the value chain, we don’t just create more inclusive advertising we build more inclusive economies. This recognition affirms that our continuous endeavour is making a tangible difference.”

The Group provides comprehensive support for employees, including 26 weeks of universal primary caregiver leave, preferential parking for expectant and new mothers, mother’s rooms, crèche benefits, extended hybrid work options for new mothers, and OPD coverage for vaccinations.

Beyond gender inclusion, MullenLowe Lintas Group has implemented initiatives to support employee well-being, including scheduled downtime, access to holiday homes, and funded vacations to promote mental and physical health.

The organisation also supports learning and career development through educational scholarships for employees and their children, and provides financial assistance for childcare for children with special needs and eldercare, addressing factors that often contribute to women leaving the workforce.

The BCWI study evaluates companies on recruitment, retention, career advancement, and work-life balance. MullenLowe Lintas Group’s continued recognition reflects the impact of its sustained approach to gender diversity and inclusion.