Sprite signs three-year deal as official beverage partner of Lucknow Super Giants

New Delhi: Sprite, the popular lemon-lime sparkling beverage from The Coca-Cola Company, has inked a three-year partnership with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) cricket franchise, positioning itself as the team's official beverage partner starting from the IPL 2026 season.

The collaboration aims to deepen Sprite's footprint in Uttar Pradesh, a key market for the brand, while leveraging the IPL's massive Gen Z fanbase to promote refreshment and cool vibes amid the high-stakes cricket action.

This isn't Sprite's first foray into sports sponsorships; the brand has a history of associating with global events to target youth demographics.

Sumeli Chatterjee, Category Head, Sparkling Flavours India & Southwest Asia, The Coca-Cola Company, said, “This association brings in Sprite’s chilled and refreshing Thand Rakh proposition to the high-impact IPL platform, creating unique experiences. Our partnership with the Lucknow Super Giants also underlines Sprite’s long-term focus on Uttar Pradesh, a priority growth market where we continue to invest in sustainability and year-round consumer engagement initiatives.”