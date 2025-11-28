New Delhi: Toonz Media Group has announced that its Chief Executive Officer, P. Jayakumar, will leave his position on November 30, 2025, bringing to a close more than 26 years with the organisation.

Over his tenure, Toonz expanded from its origins as an Indian animation studio to a company operating across several regions, including India, Ireland, Spain and New Zealand. Its output grew across kids’ and family entertainment, with content distributed to multiple international markets.

To support the transition, Jayakumar has been working with Viswanath Rao, the group’s acting CEO, and Karthik V. Kumar, who recently became Finance Director and a board member of Toonz Animation India.

Reflecting on his time at the company, Jayakumar P said, “Leading Toonz has been one of the most fulfilling experiences of my life. What began as a dream shared by a small, passionate team has today grown into a global powerhouse of creativity and storytelling. I am deeply grateful to every member of the Toonz family, past and present, and to our wonderful partners around the world who have been part of this incredible journey.

While I step down from my current role, I will always remain emotionally connected to Toonz. In the coming months, I intend to embark on a new venture that continues my lifelong passion for creativity and collaboration in the global entertainment space.”