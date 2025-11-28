Exclusive: BMI analysis links Kerala TRP scam to Reporter TV

New Delhi: A fresh TRP scam unfolding in Kerala, reported by Twentyfour News, a local Malayalam news channel, has shaken the broadcast industry once again after five years.
In a similar fashion to the alleged 2020 TRP scam case, the allegations involve a Kerala news channel, a senior BARC India employee, and the alleged modus operandi of supplying sensitive information, including PIN-code-level details of areas where BARC meters are installed.
Even though Twentyfour News did not name the channel involved in the alleged TRP rigging, an independent data analysis done by BestMediaInfo points to Kerala-based Malayalam news channel Reporter TV.
On Thursday, Twentyfour News aired a chart depicting the growth of the unnamed channel accused of TRP rigging in connivance with Premnath.
A deeper analysis of the chart established that the data shown is from Week 28 to Week 40 of 2024.
The chart showed 125% growth in the viewership of the alleged channel.
The actual BARC data for the leading news channels from Kerala during the same period, in the graph below, confirms that the chart aired by Twentyfour News matches that of Reporter TV.
Owned by Reporter Broadcasting Company Pvt Ltd, part of the Emaraj Group’s media network, Reporter TV is a 24-hour Malayalam news channel based in Kochi.
Its key people include Anto Augustine (Managing Director & Editor-in-Chief), Roji Augustine (Chairman) and Josekutty Augustine (Vice Chairman).
Twentyfour News reported earlier that the channel owner used USDT cryptocurrency routed to a Trust Wallet account held by a BARC employee identified as Premnath. The channel also referred to WhatsApp messages and call records between the channel owner and the BARC employee.
Quoting a WhatsApp chat from May 2025, Twentyfour News claimed that the pre-shared weekly numbers reportedly matched BARC’s final data exactly, raising suspicion that the information was being leaked from inside the system rather than guessed or projected.
Earlier on Friday, BARC India, in a press statement, acknowledged the case and said, “BARC India is aware of the report put out by the Malayalam news channel "Twenty-Four" yesterday, claiming involvement of a BARC India employee in an alleged ratings manipulation case. In order to address the matter with urgency, transparency and due diligence, BARC India has immediately engaged a reputed independent agency to forthwith undertake a comprehensive forensic audit into the matter.
While the audit is underway, we would request all parties, including the media, to refrain from making any unverified or speculatory claims regarding the situation.
BARC India remains committed to the highest standards of integrity and accountability towards its stakeholders.”