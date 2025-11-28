New Delhi: Colors is set to introduce ‘Seher Hone Ko Hai’, a drama built around a mother’s efforts to prevent her daughter from being pushed into an early marriage.

The series features Mahhi Vij, Parth Samthaan, Rishita Kothari, Vaquar Shaikh, Apurva Agnihotri and Deepak Qazir, and will premiere on December 2 at 10 pm on COLORS and JioHotstar.

Set in Lucknow, the story follows Kausar, who was married young and is determined to secure a different future for her daughter Seher. She supports Seher’s wish to study and pursue a career in medicine.

Opposing her is Parvez, Seher’s father, who intends to marry her into an influential family headed by Osmaan. His grandson Mahid, who is undergoing treatment from Dr Farid, becomes part of the conflict between tradition and personal aspiration.

Parth Samthaan, who returns to television as Mahid, says, "Mahid is a beautifully conflicted soul, torn between the expectations of a revered family and the unresolved wounds of his childhood. His encounter with Seher becomes the turning point in his life, pushing him to confront the man he truly is, rather than the one he was shaped to be. This is definitely not your boy-next-door character, in fact, it’s the most challenging role I’ve ever done so far. Mahid is wounded, scared, and emotionally unstable, yet he lives by a strong sense of justice, helping whoever is in need and punishing the culprit in his own way."

Mahhi Vij, who plays Kausar, adds, “Coming back to fiction with Kausar feels like coming home, both as an actor and as a mother. Kausar’s journey moved me the moment I heard it. I’ve worn many hats over the years: a performer, a reality-show winner, a woman who has learned to turn setbacks into strength, and this role asks for every one of those truths.

What I love most is the quiet, unstoppable courage with which Kausar fights to give her daughter the life she never had. As a mother, that sentiment is so primal to me: wanting better, wanting brighter, wanting freedom for your child even if you never had it yourself. This role is my tribute to mothers everywhere and their infinite capacity to love, to fight, and to reshape the futures of the children they raise.”