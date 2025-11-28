Breaking News: BARC India orders independent forensic audit in alleged Kerala TRP scam

New Delhi: BARC India has ordered an independent forensic audit after Malayalam news channel Twentyfour News alleged that a BARC employee was involved in manipulating television ratings for a Kerala-based channel.

In a statement shared with BestMediaInfo.com, the ratings agency said it had moved quickly to probe the charges flagged in Twentyfour’s investigative report.

“BARC India is aware of the report put out by the Malayalam news channel "Twenty-Four" yesterday, claiming involvement of a BARC India employee in an alleged ratings manipulation case. In order to address the matter with urgency, transparency and due diligence, BARC India has immediately engaged a reputed independent agency to forthwith undertake a comprehensive forensic audit into the matter.

While the audit is underway, we would request all parties, including the media, to refrain from making any unverified or speculatory claims regarding the situation.

BARC India remains committed to the highest standards of integrity and accountability towards its stakeholders.”

Twentyfour News has alleged that a senior BARC employee received large payments routed through cryptocurrency and shared sensitive panel information, including PIN-code level details of areas where meters are installed, to boost the TRPs of one Malayalam news channel.

Following the channel’s exposé, the Kerala Television Federation lodged a complaint with the state government and BARC, and Kerala Police have initiated a preliminary probe.

The fresh controversy comes five years after the 2020 TRP case, which had forced BARC to suspend news ratings for several months. With the latest allegations centred on an insider, the outcome of the forensic audit will be closely watched by broadcasters, advertisers and agencies across the country.