Jupiter Money marketing head Adityan Kayalakal steps down

New Delhi: Adityan Kayalakal, the VP and Head of Marketing at the fintech company Jupiter Money, has moved on.

He joined the company in May 2025. Before Jupiter, he was the Head of Marketing at Veera.

He updated the development on LinkedIn and wrote, “Signing off from this incredible rocket ship. It’s been one hell of a ride, but this astronaut is heading back to Earth.”

A founding member, Kayalakal joined Veera in mid-2023, playing a pivotal role in the company’s rapid growth, which reached 4 million users within the first year.

Before Veera, he served as the Head of Global Digital Strategy, Platforms, and Social Media at Byju’s, where he managed the edtech giant’s digital presence globally.

His career spans over 18 years, with leadership roles at prominent organisations, including the National Basketball Association (NBA) as Director - Global Content and Media.

Kayalakal has also held senior leadership roles at agencies like Bates CHI and Partners, Rediffusion Group, BBH India, Digitas India and others.