New Delhi: KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery, part of the Hari Krishna Group, has appointed Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor as its new brand ambassadors. The couple will feature in the company’s forthcoming campaign built around the tagline ‘Khushi Ke Har Pal’.

The association marks a shift in the brand’s public-facing strategy as it looks to widen its national presence and connect with younger households. The upcoming campaign focuses on everyday relationships and emotional expression, themes that have become central to contemporary jewellery storytelling.

KISNA’s recent work has highlighted understated design, daily wearability and pieces rooted in personal meaning. The new film continues in this direction, centring on quieter, real-life moments featuring the couple.

Ghanshyam Dholakia, Founder and Managing Director of Hari Krishna Group, said, “For over two decades, KISNA has stood for trust, craftsmanship and emotional connection, values that continue to define who we are today. Our partnership with Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor beautifully reflects these principles. They represent the modern Indian couple, rooted in tradition yet effortlessly contemporary, balancing individuality with togetherness. This collaboration strengthens our vision as we continue to make diamond jewellery accessible, meaningful, and cherished by every Indian.”

Parag Shah, CEO of KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery, added, “Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor embody the warmth, sincerity and modernity that truly reflect the spirit of KISNA. Their presence strengthens our commitment to creating jewellery that feels personal, meaningful and accessible to every Indian household. This association enables us to engage with a new generation of consumers who value authenticity just as much as design. As we expand across India, their influence will help us deepen emotional connection while staying true to our promise of trust and craftsmanship.”

Shahid Kapoor described the collaboration by saying, “What first drew Mira and I to KISNA was its effortless blend of beauty, craftsmanship and timeless design, that’s a given. But what truly stayed with me is how each piece becomes a way to express what I’m feeling, whether love, strength, joy or even nostalgia. Each design feels deeply personal. Every piece is a story waiting to be worn, and it’s a privilege to represent a brand that designs from the heart.”

Mira Rajput Kapoor said, “Jewellery, for me, is more than adornment, it carries the warmth of memories and the sparkle of love. Whether it’s a dainty diamond pendant for everyday wear or a grand bridal set, there’s something for every phase of a woman’s journey. Every design crafted by KISNA reminds me of the little moments that make life beautiful, the milestones, the memories, and the people we treasure. I’m proud to be associated with a brand that makes these moments shine brighter.”